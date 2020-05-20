With first case in Garo Hills, Meghalaya loses ‘Covid-19-free’ status in a day

The person is asymptomatic and has been lodged at an institutional quarantine facility in Tura. (ANI)

Meghalaya reported a new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case on Tuesday, a day after 12th and the last patient recovered.

A 33-year-old woman, who had returned to the state from Chennai on Monday after lockdown restrictions were partially eased, from the Garo Hills tested Covid-19 positive.

“One of the persons from the Garo Hills, who came from Chennai in the second batch on Monday, has tested positive for Covid-19. The person is asymptomatic and has been lodged at an institutional quarantine facility in Tura. We’re monitoring the situation,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted.

Earlier, Meghalaya reported 13 Covid-19 positive cases after a reputed Shillong-based doctor tested Covid-19 positive and later died of the viral infection. He is the lone Covid-19 related fatality in the state. While 12 of the late doctor’s relatives, employees, and friends had contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, from him.

“We should not panic, but need to handle this with utmost care and responsibility. We need to take care of elderly people and people with co-morbid conditions. Asymptomatic and young people are recovering from the disease by keeping themselves isolated,” the CM had tweeted.

Like Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur also achieved ‘Covid-19 free’ status after all their patients recovered. But both these north-eastern states have since recorded fresh cases.

Tripura has reported 171 Covid-19 positive cases, including 116 recoveries. Manipur has seven active Covid-19 positive cases, as two patients have recovered.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, which had earlier reported one Covid-19 positive case each, are yet to report any new cases.

On Tuesday, Assam recorded its single-day highest spike on Tuesday, as 42 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported, taking the total count to 158. So far, four Covid-19 related deaths have been reported from Assam. There are still 110 active Covid-19 cases in the state. While two patients have left Assam for their native places in West Bengal and Bihar.

Nagaland is the only state in the north-east, which is yet to report a single Covid-19 positive case. The state’s lone patient was tested and treated in Guwahati and was included in Assam’s tally.