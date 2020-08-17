With Godavari in spate 200 villages in Andhra Pradesh reel in flood

Around 170 villages in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh were inundated in flood water of Godavari river, following discharge of nearly 20 lakh cusecs of water from Dowleshwaram barrage at Rajahmundry on Monday.

The Godavari river has been in spate for the last two days amid heavy rain that battered the districts of Andhra and Telangana.

According to an official bulletin, a third level warning was sounded at Bhadrachalam in Telangana with water level in Godavari river rising up to 61.20 feet by 3 pm on Monday and has been steadily increasing with every passing hour.

All the seven revenue blocks including Kunavaram, Bhadrachalam (rural), V R Puram, Chintoor, Kukunoor, Velerupadu and Burgampahad which were delinked from Telangana and merged with AP in 2014 were inundated in the backwaters of Polavaram project in West Godavari district.

According to West Godavari district collector R Muthala Raju, the Polavaram village was partly submerged in flood waters due to breach of river bank and sand bags were placed to prevent further flooding of the village. “In all 30 villages in seven revenue blocks were affected. Drinking water is being provided to the affected people and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are evacuating old people and pregnant women to safe places,” he said.

At Dowleshwaram barrage in East Godavari district, irrigation authorities discharged 19.06 lakh cusecs of water by 3 pm, which was the highest in the last seven years. At Rajahmundry, river ghats and sand ramps were completely inundated along with dredging machines and boats.

At a review meeting conducted by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, East Godavari district collector D Muralidhar Reddy said 161 villages in 13 blocks were affected in the entire district apart from 12 more villages in Amalapuram area. In all, 63 relief camps have been were set up so far.

“Medical camps are also being set up and nutritious food is being provided and with the possibility of communication system getting affected we are keeping satellite phones ready. We have 14 mechanized boats for ferrying essential goods. The crop loss has to be assessed after the floods water recedes,” he said.

A 53-year old man Mulakala Durga Rao of Ankampalem village of Jeelugumilli block in West Godavari district was washed away in the flood of Errakaluva stream as he tried to cross it on his motorbike.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, too, heavy rains and floods wreaked havoc in Warangal (urban), Warangal (rural), Karimnagar, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhoopalpalli, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, submerging several low-lying areas.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the relief operations being undertaken in the flood hit areas, the CMO said in a statement. He instructed officials to take immediate measures in shifting the people in the tribal areas of Eturu Nagaram and Mangapeta blocks to safer areas.

He also asked the authorities to see that there was no heavy waterlogging in the temple town of Bhadrachalam in the wake of the forecast of more heavy rains in the next three to four days. He asked the authorities to set up control rooms in every district affected by floods and continue rescue operations round-the-clock.

State IT minister K T Rama Rao said 45 relief camps had been set up in all the flood-hit and rain-battered areas for the affected people. In Warangal town alone, as many as 4,750 people had been shifted to relief camps. Disaster Relief Force teams comprising 339 personnel from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had been rushed to Warangal to rescue people stranded in floods, he said.

The Krishna river is also spate due to heavy rain and discharges from the dams in the upstream areas. Following heavy inflows into Tungabhadra river from the Tungabhadra dam in Hospet and Krishna river in Almatti and Narayanpur in Karnataka, the Krishna river has been swelling constantly.

An official bulletin said Srisailam reservoir on Krishna river has been receiving an inflow of 1.57 lakh cusecs due to release of water from upstream dams and more than 58,000 cusecs of water is being let off from the dam to Nagarjunasgar.

At Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada, the authorities lifted all the 70 gates discharging 1.28 lakh cusecs of water, resulting in inundation of several villages downstream in Krishna district, officials said.