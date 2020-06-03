With highest Covid-19 cases, these states push India’s tally to above 2,00,000

Migrant workers and families gather in front of a police station to get transferred to a railway station to board a special train to Bihar, during lockdown in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The number of coronavirus disease cases in the country crossed the 2,00,000-mark on Wednesday. As per the data on Union ministry of health, nearly half of this number (1,01,497) are active cases in the country and 1,00,303 have been cured or discharged. The country has so far seen 5,815 deaths.

Maharashtra continued to lead the tally of the states with highest caseload with more than 72,000 Covid-19 positive cases.

Here is a list of such state with highest number of infection:

Maharashtra: The state has seen its infection tally rise rapidly. As per the Union health ministry data, Maharashtra has 72,300 cases on Covid-19. As many as 2,465 people have died while 31,333 have been cured or discharged. The state is also gearing up for Cyclone Nisarga which is expected to make landfall near Alibag around noon on Wednesday. The arrival of the cyclone has created concerns for an already stretched health infrastructure in the state.

Tamil Nadu: The southern state is second in the list of states which are affected the most by the coronavirus pandemic. Tamil Nadu has so far recorded 24,586 Covid-19 positive cases, according to the health ministry. One hundred ninety seven people have died due to the disease in the state and 13,706 have been discharged.

Delhi: The national capital has reached this grim milestone courtesy rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. Last week, Delhi saw its daily tally increase by 1,000 for a few days. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the city-state are 22,132. The death toll stands at 556.

Gujarat: The western state and Maharashtra’s neighbour is the next in the list of states badly-hit by the spread of the Covid-19 disease. Gujarat has recorded 17,617 positive cases, while 1,092 people have died. It is the second state to be affected by Cyclone Nisarga today. As many as 18 districts across the state would experience heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Rajasthan: This is the fifth state to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state 9,373. While 203 people have died, 6,435 have been discharged.

Madhya Pradesh: The state in central India has seen its Covid-19 tally rise exponentially due to the outbreak in Indore. Madhya Pradesh’s current tally, according to Union health ministry, stands at 8,420. As many as 364 people have died and 5,221 have been discharged or cured.

Uttar Pradesh: India’s most populous state has 8,361 cases of coronavirus disease. The state has seen 222 deaths and 5,030 patients have been discharged or cured.

Other notable mentions in the list are Bihar (4,155 cases), Andhra Pradesh (3,898 cases), Karnataka ( 3,796 cases) and Telangana (2,891 cases).