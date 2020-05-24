Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / With masks being the new normal, Kerala photographer develops one which reveals identity

With masks being the new normal, Kerala photographer develops one which reveals identity

Binesh said he came across different masks carrying pictures of Mickey Mouse, Tom and Jerry, Dora, Chotta Bheem, teddy bears, film actors and animals but did not come across a mask carrying one’s own photo. He said this forced him to sit up and think.

Updated: May 24, 2020 19:21 IST

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

A digital photographer in Etumanoor in Kottayam, Binesh G Paul (38), has developed a unique mask to overcome this identity crisis. (HT PHOTO.)

Going by the advice of the medical fraternity, it seems we have to live with coronavirus for some time, at least till a vaccine is invented. From now on it will be a masked life. It is true that masks have become an integral part of our routine. But it creates many difficulties also-- once you wear it, it is difficult to identify you because it covers the nose, mouth and chin completely.

A digital photographer in Etumanoor in Kottayam, Binesh G Paul (38) has developed a unique mask to overcome this identity crisis. After wearing it others can identify you quickly since in the new mask, the covered portion will be superimposed on the mask as it is. Binesh elaborates on how this mask will be made.

“First we take a photo of the concerned person in a high resolution camera. Then we carry out sublimation printing and transfer the image to a particular paper. Later, the image will be enlarged and we cut the particular portion and superimpose it on the cloth mask with a high degree temperature. At times, we take the measurement of the chin,” he explained. A photo-imposed mask can be made in 20 minutes and it will cost Rs 60 a piece.

“I have made 1000 masks in the last two days and got orders for another 5000. I am flooded with queries. I think nobody has done this before. Once we get more orders we will diversify without compromising the safety of the mask,” said Binesh who is into digital photography for more than 10 years.



His family, too, is into the business of photography for about 55 years and he has inherited his studio from them.

Binesh said he came across different masks carrying pictures of Mickey Mouse, Tom and Jerry, Dora, Chotta Bheem, teddy bears, film actors and animals but did not come across a mask carrying one’s own photo. He said this forced him to sit up and think.

“In ATMs, while checking in airports, examination halls and other occasions masks often create problems. The new mask can overcome this. Like our PM Modi said we have to convert each crisis into an opportunity,” said Binesh adding many new innovations are in the offing as long as we cover our face with masks.

In port city Kochi, a leading cloth mart has come up with designer masks to fit all occasions, be it a birthday, wedding, betrothal or funeral.

There are reports that the Southern Naval Command in Kochi has instructed its personnel to wear masks matching the occasion like white masks with white uniform and navy blue with ceremonial uniforms. During parade different colours will be an eyesore, said a senior police officer adding khaki masks will be made compulsory on such occasions for the police. For the differently-abled, especially who are deaf and hard of hearing, these masks pose innumerable problems, say people working with them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With masks being the new normal, Kerala photographer develops one which reveals identity
May 24, 2020 19:21 IST
Man with alleged Maoist link nabbed for robbing Andheri petrol pump by ATS
May 24, 2020 19:17 IST
Mumbai Police shows how not to wear a mask using Batman’s pic
May 24, 2020 19:16 IST
Wife, 2 children kill man after he tries to rape minor daughter in Ludhiana
May 24, 2020 19:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.