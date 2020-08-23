With more than 900 deaths daily, India reports over 5,800 Covid-19 fatalities in a week

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi. (Reuters Photo)

India’s death toll from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surpassed 55,000 on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry’s data, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi leading the rise in fatalities across the country.

The country reported 5,814 deaths in a week from August 16 to August 22, with more than 900 people dying every 24 hours on average, according to the health ministry’s coronavirus tracker. There were 1,092 deaths on August 19.

Covid-19 deaths in India, the third worst-hit nation in the world, topped 50,000 on August 17, five months after the country reported its first coronavirus fatality.

Maharashtra has seen the most number of deaths due to the coronavirus disease as 21,698 people have died so far in the western state. While Tamil Nadu is next in the tally and has reported 6,340 deaths, Karnataka is the third state which has added to the country’s toll with 4,522 fatalities. In Delhi, there have been 4,270 deaths.

The global death toll from the coronavirus disease surpassed 800,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil and India leading the rise in fatalities. According to Reuters calculations based on data from the past two weeks that ended on Friday, nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from Covid-19 on average. That equates to 246 people per hour, or one person every 15 seconds, the agency said.

The US death toll surpassed 170,000 on Sunday, the highest in the world. While the number of new cases is down from a peak in July, the country is still seeing over 360,000 new cases a week.

India is only the third country, behind Brazil and the United States, to record more than 2 million infections. There were 2.97 million infections until Saturday morning, health ministry data showed. It has a relatively low case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.9%, compared to the world average of 3.5%, but that may be due to underreporting.

CFR is the proportion of incident patients dying because of the disease or injury in a certain time window, which in India is lower than in several western countries. Case fatality rates are about 3% in the US and Brazil.

(With agency inputs)