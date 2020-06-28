Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / With nearly 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in biggest single-day jump, India’s infection tally over 5.28 lakh

With nearly 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in biggest single-day jump, India’s infection tally over 5.28 lakh

According to the health ministry’s dashboard, there were 19,906 Covid-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday morning and 410 patients succumbed to the disease during that time. The death toll is now 16,095.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The health ministry has said eight states account for 85.5% of the active Covid-19 caseload and 87% of the deaths due to the disease in India. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

India recorded another biggest single-day jump in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with more than 19,900 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 528,859, Union health ministry data showed on Saturday.

According to the health ministry’s dashboard, there were 19,906 Covid-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday morning and 410 patients succumbed to the disease during that time. The death toll is now 16,095.

The number of people discharged from hospitals continued to be higher than the active cases of Covid-19. There were 309,712 patients who have been cured of the disease and 203,051 people are infected. The recovery rate has climbed to 58.56%.

Also read: Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, two-third infections reported in May-June



The health ministry has said eight states account for 85.5% of the active Covid-19 caseload and 87% of the deaths due to the disease in India.



Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are the high disease burden states in terms of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

As key focus areas, the states have been asked to follow strict containment measures and surveillance, use full testing capacity, focus on monitoring of the co-morbid and elderly population and predicting emerging hotspots leveraging digital tools such as Aarogya Setu.

They have also been asked to ensure seamless patient admission processes, fatality mitigation through effective clinical management, focus on infrastructure preparedness such as critical care beds, oxygen, ventilators and logistics and ensure that non-Covid-19 health care services are not impacted.

Also read: Timely lockdown helped India fight Covid-19, PM Modi tells US doctors of Indian descent

The global number of Covid-19 cases stood at over 9.9 million, while more than 498,000 lives have been lost, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.

After the United States, Brazil has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1,313,667 and 57,070 deaths. Russia follows with 626,779 infections and 8,958 deaths. India is at the fourth spot.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lauded for ‘Bhilwara Model’, Rajasthan city records 15 Covid-19 cases in a day
Jun 28, 2020 10:37 IST
Varun goes shirtless in new pic, has funny reply when asked who clicked it
Jun 28, 2020 10:24 IST
Carlyle buys 20% stake in Piramal Pharma businesses
Jun 28, 2020 10:20 IST
Tunisia reopens borders to tourists after curbing spread of coronavirus
Jun 28, 2020 10:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.