With nearly 3.5 lakh Covid-19 cases in a week, India’s tally reaches 2,153,010

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) jumped to more than 2.15 million on Sunday morning after 349,315 cases and 5,244 deaths were recorded in one week, according to the Union health ministry’s data.

According to the health ministry’s dashboard, there are 2,153,010 infections after 64,399 Covid-19 cases and 861 fatalities were reported from across the country between Saturday and Sunday morning. On Monday, there were 1,803,695 Covid-19 cases, including 38,135 deaths.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Sunday saw a record one-day jump in the number of daily coronavirus disease cases even as more than 60,000 infections were reported for the third straight day. There were 61,537 cases on Saturday and 62,538 on Friday.

The health ministry dashboard showed there are more than 1.48 million people who have recovered from the viral disease as of Sunday morning, taking the recovery rate to 68.78%. It showed 53,877 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

There are 628,747 active cases and 43,379 death in the country so far.

“In the last one month, Covid-19 Recovery Rate has shot up from 48.20% to 68.32%. Effective Clinical Management based on a Standard of Care approach has led to more patients recovering and lesser fatality,” the health ministry said in a tweet on Sunday.

It also said Covid-19 testing in India has increased exponentially and that “a new high of 7 lakh tests were done in the last 24 hours”. “Such high level of testing will also lead to a high number of daily positive cases, however, states have been advised to firmly focus on comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation and effective treatment,” it added.

The Centre on Saturday advised 13 districts across eight states and a Union territory to focus on ramping up testing and addressing delays in diagnosis results, flagging that the Covid-19 case fatality rate in these regions was higher than the national average and that they contributed 14% of all deaths due to the disease in India.

At a meeting chaired by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the states were told to ensure adequate availability of ambulances, according to the Union health ministry.

The 13 districts are Kamrup Metro in Assam, Patna in Bihar, Ranchi in Jharkhand; Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Ganjam in Odisha, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; North 24 Paraganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata and Maldah in West Bengal, and Delhi.

The districts account for 14% of all deaths due to Covid-19 in India, according to the Centre’s data.

According to data shared by the health ministry, India has reported one of the lowest Covid-19 mortalities compared to the total cases, with about 30 deaths per million population. The global average stands at 91 deaths per million population. The highest mortality rate has been reported by the United Kingdom with 684 deaths per million population, followed by the United States with 475 deaths per million.

Bhushan had held a similar meeting on Friday with 16 other districts in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka reporting Covid-19 mortality higher than the national and states’ averages.