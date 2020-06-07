With nearly 83,000 cases, Maharashtra has more coronavirus patients than Belgium and Qatar: Covid-19 state tally

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 240,000 on Sunday with the national tally jumping to 246,628 cases as per the data released by the Ministry of Health. While 119,292 people have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from hospitals, 6,929 patients have lost their lives to the deadly contagion across India.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country with the state tally jumping close to China’s total of around 84,000 cases. Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra alone are more than the national tally of countries like Egypt, Belgium and Qatar that have reported less than 80,000 Covid-19 cases till date.

As per the Covid-19 tally by Johns Hopkins University, India has outnumbered Spain with respect to Covid-19 cases to become the fifth-worst affected country in the world.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise breakup of Coviod-19 numbers.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the top four states affected by Covid-19 in India.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally zoomed to 82,968 on Sunday. As many as 2,969 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 37,390 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu has seen 30,152 coronavirus cases till date. Two hundred and fifty-one people have died of Covid-19 in the state, more than 16,395 people have recovered.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rose to 27,654 on Sunday, 10,664 patients have recovered here while 761 died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat Covid-19 cases jumped to 19,592 on Sunday. The state has seen 13,316 people recover from coronavirus while 1,219 people have died.

Rajasthan has reported over 10,000 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 10,331 have contracted the contagion in the state while 7,501 people have recovered. The death toll in the state stands at 231.

States with under 10,000 cases

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have less than 10,000 coronavirus cases. While the former has reported 9,228 Covid-19 patients, the number of Covid-19 positive cases jumped to 9,733 in Uttar Pradesh.

Situation in other states

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have jumped to 7,738 while 383 people have died from the deadly contagion, 3,119 have recovered. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 4,915; the death toll in the state has jumped to 30. More than 2,400 people have recovered from the deadly contagion in the state.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 4,510 Covid-19 cases till date. While 73 people have died in the state, 2,620 people have recovered from the deadly contagion. Karnataka has reported over 5,000 coronavirus cases till date. Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir have over 3,400 coronavirus cases. While Haryana nears the 4,000-mark.

Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jharkhand, Assam, Tripura are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark. Coronavirus cases in Telangana crossed 3,200 on Saturday.

Chandigarh, Manipur, Goa, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Puducherry, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases. All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.