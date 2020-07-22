With no buses for Mumbai, stranded passengers create ruckus at Nallasopara railway station

The public was agitated over the disruption of MSRTC-run buses -- the only mode of public conveyance -- for non-essential workers and private employees amid Covid-19 outbreak. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo for representation )

The Western Railways-operated suburban train services were delayed in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, as over 50 people converged on railway tracks and halted a local train at Nallasopara station at around 8:25 am following a disruption in the state-run bus service, the only mode of conveyance, for non-essential staff and private employees due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel removed the agitated people from the tracks and the train serviced resumed after a four-minute delay.

“Some people assembled at Nallasopara at around 8:25 am and demanded to travel by local trains because of the disruption of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation-run (MSRTC) services. They have been counselled and train services were restored after a four-minute delay,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer (CPRO), Western Railway.

The public was agitated over the disruption of MSRTC-run buses -- the only mode of public conveyance -- for non-essential workers and private employees because of the raging Covid-19 outbreak in Mumbai and the adjoining Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Earlier, suburban train services in Mumbai had resumed from June 15 amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, which were imposed since end-March to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

However, there are several restrictions for boarding suburban train services such as only 700 passengers are allowed to travel in each train and the entry at a station is permitted after a passenger’s identity card is verified.

Around 1.25 lakh Maharashtra government’s essential-service employees are travelling daily by suburban trains.