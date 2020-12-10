Sections
Home / India News / With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers

With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers

Farmer leaders are requesting more and more followers to join the protests to increase the pressure on the government for the withdrawal of the three laws.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 15:30 IST

By Neeraj Mohan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Karnal

A continuous stream of farmers is marching towards the national capital using Delhi-Chandigarh national highway. (HT Photo)

The number of farmers at Delhi-Haryana borders is increasing with each passing day with more from across Punjab and Haryana making a beeline to join the protest in the national capital against the three farm laws that they deem to be detrimental to their livelihood.

The agitation entered the 14th day on Wednesday with a constant flow of farmers carrying black flags on their actor-trailers, SUVs, cars, trucks and canters, marching forward on NH 44----- Delhi-Chandigarh national highway-- towards the national capital.

With talks with Union government remaining inconclusive, the farmer leaders are requesting more and more followers to join the protests to increase the pressure on the government for the withdrawal of the three laws. Farmers in the villages along the highways and Gurdwaras are serving langar (community kitchen) for travelling farmers.

Another reason behind the continuing surge in the numbers lies in the fact that sowing of wheat is over and the farmers are free for about a month till the first irrigation of the crop.



Also Read: Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest

“We hired a bus and 45 farmers from my village left for Delhi on Wednesday morning as we should help our brothers and sisters, who are sitting there for the past two weeks,” said Rampal Sharma from Bhor Saidan village of Kurukshetra district.

“We want to tell our chief minister that farmers from Haryana are also with their counterparts from Punjab and we will stay in Delhi until these anti-farmer laws are withdrawn,” said a young farmer, Vikas Kamboj, from Yamunanagar.

He is on way to Delhi with his four friends in his black SUV.

Also Read: Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell

Farmers, especially the youth, are expressing their solidarity with ongoing agitation using social media. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Gurnam Singh Charuni has also created a WhatsApp group to give live updates and video messages to his supporters from the Singhu border.

