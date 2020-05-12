Sections
Home / India News / With one new case, Jharkhand Covid-19 tally mounts to 161

With one new case, Jharkhand Covid-19 tally mounts to 161

As per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 67,152 including 2,0917 recovered/migrated and 2,206 deaths.

Updated: May 12, 2020 07:54 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Ranchi

Migrants who arrived via various means await onward transportation at Hatia railway station in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Diwakar Prasad/HT File Photo )

One more case of coronavirus has been reported in Jharkhand.

“With another coronavirus case being reported from Hindpiri, Ranchi, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 161,” according to an official statement issued by the government.

According to the statement, of 161 cases, 80 are active and 78 people have recovered.

As per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 67,152 including 2,0917 recovered/migrated and 2,206 deaths.



