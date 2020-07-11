With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday seemed to question the government over its claim that the 750 megawatt (MW) Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power project in Madhya Pradesh as Asia’s largest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday dedicated the “game-changer” Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project, which the government has also said will reduce emission equivalent to approximately 15 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide every year, to the nation through video conferencing.

The former Congress president tweeted just one word and tagged a post from the Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Asatyagrahi!” Gandhi posted.

The word in Hindi means someone who practises the policy of satyagraha or insists on the truth.

Before Rahul Gandhi, the chief of the Congress’ Karnataka unit DK Shivakumar had sought clarification from the Union power minister over the government’s claim, saying that a 2,000MW solar plant already exists in Pavagada of Karnataka’s Tumakuru district.

“BJP Central Govt is claiming today that it inaugurated Asia’s Largest Solar Plant of 750 MW at Rewa, MP. What then is the 2000 MW Solar Plant in Pavagada, Karnataka which was built in just 3 years by @INCKarnataka govt and has been operational since 2018?” Shivakumar asked in one of his tweets.

“The unique thing about the 2000 MW Pavagada Mega Solar Park was that not a single acre of land was acquired from the farmers. All 13,000 acres have been leased from the farmers who are being given yearly rent. Karnataka model of Renewable Energy was accepted as the best in India,” he said in another post.

The Pavagada solar park was developed by the Karnataka Solar Park Development Corporation Limited (KSPDCL), a joint venture between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the Karnataka Renewable Energy (KREDL).

Earlier this year, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted about the “world’s largest solar park at Pavagada.”

“India Takes Lead in Clean Energy: World’s largest solar park at Pavagada in Karnataka is now operational. Generating 2050MW of clean energy, the park is located on land leased from farmers, utilising the drought-hit area & adding to farmers’ income,” Goyal had tweeted on January 19, 2020.