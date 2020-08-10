Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / With over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, 1,007 deaths in a day, India’s tally crosses 2.21 million

With over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, 1,007 deaths in a day, India’s tally crosses 2.21 million

The country’s recovery rate touched 69.33% as record 54,859 Covid-19 patients were cured in a single day, data showed. More than 1.5 million people have been discharged across the country till date

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A person gives a swab sample to test for coronavirus infection at Swami Parmanand Prakritik Chikitsalaya Yoga and Anusandhan Kendra in New Delhi on August 9, 2020. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

India registered 62,064 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 1,007 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 2,215,075, according to the Union health ministry.

There are 634,945 active cases and 44,386 people have died of the viral disease so far, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am. There have been more than 60,000 cases daily since last Friday.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The country’s recovery rate touched 69.33% as record 54,859 Covid-19 patients were cured in a single day, data showed. More than 1.5 million people have been discharged across the country till date.

The gap between the number of recovered and active cases is more than 900,000 now. According to the government, the country’s fatality rate has further slumped, touching an improved rate of 2.01% on Sunday.



The government has also said that coronavirus infections still remain concentrated in 10 states, which contribute more than 80% of the new Covid-19 cases.

Also read: India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 2,45,83,558 samples have been tested so far, including 4,77,023 samples on Sunday, nearing its target of one million per day by the end of August.

India, the third worst-hit nation in the country, has crossed the United States in terms of the number of daily infections.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Globally, the number of coronavirus infection is nearly the 20 million-mark and 730,089 people have succumbed to the viral disease.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Janhvi, Angad dance to My Name Is Lakhan in Gunjan Saxena BTS video, watch
Aug 10, 2020 11:56 IST
Vice President lays foundation stone of Rajya Sabha housing complex in Delhi’s RK Puram
Aug 10, 2020 11:54 IST
SC rejects lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s regret, to proceed with contempt case
Aug 10, 2020 11:58 IST
Registrar can’t direct housing society to issue NOCs to its member: HC
Aug 10, 2020 11:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.