Sections
Home / India News / With over 7,000 fresh infections in 24 hours, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally tops 2.5 lakh

With over 7,000 fresh infections in 24 hours, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally tops 2.5 lakh

The state has reported 173 coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,289.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: A health worker of Pune district council collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection. (Pratham Gokhale / Hindustan Times)

With an addition of 7,827 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally has jumped to 2,54,427, state health department bulletin stated on Sunday. The state has reported 173 coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,289. The number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered from the infection in Maharashtra stands at 1,40,325 after 3,340 patients were discharged across the state in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai remains the worst-affected city in Maharashtra with coronavirus cases in jumping to 92,988. The financial capital has reported 1,243 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 44 fatalities taking the city’s total death toll to 5,288.

The state administration has conducted 13,17,895 tests for coronavirus across the state till date. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,03,813.

Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, has emerged as an inspiration for the rest of the world on how to contain the spread of coronavirus disease, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.



Thackeray said, “Dharavi is an inspiration for the world on how to curb the spread of a pandemic.”

The chief minister said that 82 percent of patients in Dharavi have recovered from the disease and the number of active cases had dropped sharply in the area to 166. He underlined self discipline and community efforts as key to success achieved in Dharavi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Growing Covid concern in Showbiz
Jul 12, 2020 19:31 IST
Cat wants to be pet and is gently letting her hooman know so. Watch
Jul 12, 2020 19:31 IST
Andhra’s Covid-19 tally past 29k-mark with record single-day spike of 1,933 cases
Jul 12, 2020 19:28 IST
With over 7,000 fresh infections in 24 hours, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally tops 2.5 lakh
Jul 12, 2020 19:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.