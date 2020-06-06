With over 80K cases, Maharashtra soon to overtake China’s record: Covid-19 state tally

A health worker collects a swab sample of a man at a swab collection center during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (ANI)

Coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 236,657-mark on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Health, as many as 114,072 have recovered from the deadly contagion across the country while 6,642 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

Maharashtra continues to lead the national tally with over 80,000 cases. Covid-19 cases in the state are inching toward a grim milestone, soon to overtake China’s tally of about 84,000 cases.

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi are among the top coronavirus-hit states in the country.

Here’s a look at the Covid-19 state tally:

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally zoomed to 80,229 on Saturday. As many as 2,849 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra - highest in the country - while 35,156 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu has seen 28,694 coronavirus cases till date. Two hundred and thirty-two people have died of Covid-19 in the state, more than 15,762 people have recovered.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rose to 26,334 on Saturday, 10,315 patients have recovered here while 708 died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat Covid-19 cases jumped to 19,094 on Saturday. The state has seen 13,003 people recover from coronavirus while 1,190 people have died.

Rising numbers

Rajasthan has reported 10,084 cases of coronavirus so far while 7,359 people have recovered. The death toll in the state stands at 218.

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh have jumped to 8,996. Three hundred and eighty-four people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 5,878 have recovered.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases has jumped to 9,733 in Uttar Pradesh. While 5,648 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state, 257 have died from the infection here.

Situation in other states

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have jumped to 7,303 while 366 people have died from the deadly contagion while 2,912

have recovered. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 4,596; the death toll in the state has jumped to 29. More than 2,200 people have recovered from the deadly contagion in the state.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 4,303 Covid-19 cases till date. While 73 people have died in the state, 2,576 people have recovered from the deadly contagion. Karnataka has reported over 4,800 coronavirus cases till date.

Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Assam, Tripura and Haryana are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark. Coronavirus cases in Telangana crossed 3,200 on Saturday.

Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Goa, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Manipur have less than 100 Covid-19 cases. All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.