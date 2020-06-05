With over 9,000 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day, India’s tally at 2.26 lakh

India recorded 9,851 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Friday.

The Covid-19 tally of the country now stands at 226,770, more than four times the number of cases on the same day in May, according to the health minority’s dashboard, ahead of the beginning of Centre’s Unlock 1 plan from Monday to ease more restrictions during the lockdown.

On Thursday, 9,304 Covid-19 cases were recorded.

Data shows that the number of people who have succumbed to the deadly infection has gone up to 6,348 from 1,568 on May 5.

There are 109,461 people who have been cured of Covid-19 pushing the recovery rate to 48.26% so far.

Most of the country’s caseload has been recorded from Maharastra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

There are 77,793 patients of Covid-19 and 2,710 people have died so far in Maharashtra, while Tamil Nadu has 27,256 cases and 220 fatalities. In Delhi, the COvid-19 tally has reached beyond 25,000 and the death toll is at 650.

While the number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat is lower than that of the national capital at 18,584, the western state’s death toll is higher at 1,155.

The Union health ministry has released several guidelines as part of a three-phased plan aimed at lifting restrictions imposed to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) have come ahead of the opening of malls, religious places, and hotels and restaurants in several parts of the country from June 8 in the first phase of what the Centre calls Unlock 1, and give a glimpse of life in the aftermath of a pandemic.

The list of dos and don’ts has physical distancing of at least six feet; mandatory use of face covers, frequent handwashing with soaps for at least 40-60 seconds, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and covering mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing as common guidelines.

Frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs at hotels have to be disinfected regularly, disposable menu cards at restaurants and food courts in malls must be provided to patrons, just 50% seating capacity can be utilised at restaurants and offerings such as prasad at religious places will be prohibited for now.