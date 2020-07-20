With record one-day jump of 2,278 cases, 36 deaths, Bengal Covid-19 tally over 42,000

A Kolkata Police personnel speaks on the loudspeaker at Kankurgachi -- one of the new coronavirus containment zone in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana /HT Photo )

West Bengal on Sunday registered 2,278 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths marking the highest single-day spike on both counts.

The total number of cases stood at 42,289 on Sunday. Of them, 24,883 people have been cured while 1,112 people have died of the infection till now, according to state government’s daily health bulletin.

On Saturday, the state government said in a statement that only 13% of the total number of active Covid-19 patients in West Bengal need to be hospitalized.

“That means only 1,912 patients out of the 14,709 patients need to be hospitalized. The rest 87% are asymptomatic and mild. There is no need to panic,” the statement said.

The statement also said that the daily Covid-19 testing rate in West Bengal is 144 per million population, which is above the WHO threshold of 140.

Chief secretary Rajiva Sinha on Saturday also ruled out the possibility of clamping a total lockdown in Kolkata or across the state, asserting that the restrictions would be enforced strictly only in containment zones. He was reacting to a letter from the Union health ministry that expressed concern about rise in cases in the city and adjoining districts.

Coronavirus cases in Bengal rose exponentially in Bengal in July. On July 5, West Bengal registered 895 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths marking the highest single-day spike since the pandemic started. Till that day, 757 people had died and the number of active cases was 6,658.

It was first time the single-day spike crossed the 800-mark. Out of those 895 new cases, 244 cases were reported from Kolkata while the adjoining districts of North and South 24 Parganas registered 214 and 118 cases.

To contain the spread of the infection the state government has asked the civil aviation ministry to stop flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Also, lockdown restriction have been placed in new areas in the districts.