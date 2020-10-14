Sections
Home / India News / With spike in Covid-19 cases, BSF begins awareness campaign in Tripura’s border areas

With spike in Covid-19 cases, BSF begins awareness campaign in Tripura’s border areas

The state recorded a total of 28,461 Covid-19 cases, as per the latest health report, and among them, over 300 BSF personnel including few women and children from their camps tested positive with the virus since May. At present, nearly 35 are yet to recover.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:19 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

A BSF official said that they are creating awareness about the importance of wearing facemasks, maintaining social distance and washing hands regularly in Tripura’s border areas. (ANI PHOTO.)

With a spurt in Covid-19 cases, the Border Security Force (BSF) has undertaken an awareness campaign about the disease among people living in the bordering areas of Tripura in order to contain spread of the disease.

A BSF official, on condition of anonymity, said that they are creating awareness about the importance of wearing facemasks, maintaining social distance and washing hands regularly.

“Since the lockdown period, we have distributed free ration along with facemasks, medicines and other related items to people living in the bordering areas. This is a continuous process. Besides distribution, we have now started to make people realize how they can avoid being infected by the disease through maintaining Covid-19 protocols,” said the official.

“ ..BSF personnel at HQ Salbagan #Agartala took #Pledge to create awareness for containing #Coronavirus spread through appropriate #Behaviour of #COVID19 Protocols..,” BSF Tripura tweeted recently.



Tripura shares 856 kilometer long international border with neighbouring Bangladesh.

The state recorded a total of 28,461 Covid-19 cases, as per the latest health report, and among them, over 300 BSF personnel including few women and children from their camps tested positive with the virus since May. At present, nearly 35 are yet to recover. There is no fatality among the BSF.

“Besides telling people about Covid-19 protocols, we have even given examples of some Covid-19 patients among the BSF battalions including children who have recovered after following these protocols,” said the official.

