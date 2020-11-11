Sections
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence

Shah and BJP president J P Nadda have already announced that Kumar will be the chief minister irrespective of the seats won by the two allies.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:09 IST

By Vijay Swaroop, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Top BJP leaders including Sushil Kumar Modi, state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, RCP Singh and Sanjay Jha of JD (U), were holding parleys in Patna. (HT PHOTO.)

After maintaining calm throughout the day, political consultations began in the NDA camp with top BJP and JD(U) leaders meeting at 1, Anney Marg, the official residence of the chief minister, to decide on the future course of action.

As per the trends available on the EC site, the NDA is all set to get absolute majority.

Top BJP leaders including Sushil Kumar Modi, state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, RCP Singh and Sanjay Jha of JD (U), were holding parleys in Patna.

According to new agency PTI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the two leaders talked about the Bihar poll results and trends, sources close to the JD (U) president said.

Shah and BJP president J P Nadda have already announced that Kumar will be the chief minister irrespective of the seats won by the two allies.

Several JD (U) leaders including state president Vasistha Narayan Singh and party spokespersons Ajay Alok and Rajiv Ranjan Prasad have said there was nothing more to say on the issue of chief ministership as the senior BJP leadership has already backed Kumar.

