Woman, 5 sons die of Covid-19 in a span of 18 days in Jharkhand

Covid-19 has proved catastrophic for a family in Dhanbad after an old woman and her five of her six sons died in a span of 18 days at different hospitals in the state.

The fifth son of the woman succumbed to Covid-19 at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Monday.

Till July 21, Jharkhand had registered 61 Covid-19 casualties but this is the only incident of its kind in the state where six members have died of the infection.

The 89-year-old woman, a resident of Katras Rani Bazar, died at Nilam Hospital at Chas in Bokaro district on July 2. Her eldest son (66) died at Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) in Dhanbad on July 10. Next day, her second son (63) died at the dedicated Covid-19 Hospital (Central Hospital of BCCL) in Dhanbad and on July 12 third son (60) succumbed to infection at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Four days later on July 16, her fourth son (55) died at Tata Main Hospital (TMH) in Jamshedpur. He had been admitted at PMCH Dhanbad and later shifted to Asian Jalan super specialty hospital. On July 15, he was referred to TMH Jamshedpur.

The woman’s fifth son (50) died at RIMS, Ranchi, during treatment on July 20.

One of the grandsons of the woman, Shashank Agrawal, said the entire extended family of around 30 members, are in trauma due to the unprecedented chain of deaths.

“No one knows who will die and who will survive. All family members had assembled for participation in a marriage ceremony, but it turned out to be a gathering for gloom,” said Shashank.

The woman’s only surviving son did not come from Delhi to attend the marriage ceremony in the family at Katras in Dhanbad, which was attended by others.

Two of the brothers lived in Delhi, one in Rourkela (Odisha) one in Dhanbad city and two at Katras. The marriage of one of the woman’s grandsons was organised on June 27.

Shashank said his grandmother had come from Delhi on June 21. She felt uneasiness on June 30 and was admitted at a private nursing home of a close relative, Nilam Hospital, in Chas. After her death on July 2, her five sons had performed the last rites in Bokaro district.

Dhanbad district health department swung into action when her samples tested positive for Covid-19 following her death.

“After getting the report we turned it into a containment zone and collected samples of 70 members of the family who attended the marriage as well as in last rites of the old lady. Among them only three brothers came positive while the test report of two other brothers was negative,” said Dr Manish Kumar, medical officer in-charge of Baghmara block community health centre (CHC), under which Katras Rani Bazar falls where the victim family lives.

Dr Manish said three brothers were admitted to a Covid hospital on July 8. The health department later referred one of them to RIMS on July 9 after his condition deteriorated.

Two other brothers who had tested negative went into home quarantine at a resort in Govindpur block which has tie up with district administration for paid quarantine facility.

The eldest brother was the first to die on July 10 late night at the PMCH after he complained of difficulty in breathing in the Govindpur resort. Dr Shailendra Kumar, PMCH principal said he showed symptoms of a heart attack and did not survive. He tested positive for Covid-19 In post after his death.

One of younger brother admitted at Covid hospital died in his sleep the next evening and third at RIMS on Sunday