Woman claims having child with Uttarakhand BJP MLA, demands DNA test

Dehradun police have initiated a probe in an extortion case against a married woman and her family members after Rita Negi, wife of BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi from Uttarakhand’s Almora, lodged a complaint. Mrs Negi has accused the woman of demanding Rs 5 crore by threatening her that she will lodge a false rape complaint against her MLA husband.

Rita Negi lodged the complaint against the woman on Friday in Dehradun’s Nehru Colony police station. HT has a copy of the FIR comprising the complaint. Negi is a legislator from Dwarahat assembly segment of Almora.

The accused woman later in the evening released a video on social media in which she accused MLA’s wife Rita Negi of lodging a false complaint and alleged the MLA of sexually harassing her for the last two years. She claimed to have a daughter with the MLA. She also demanded a DNA test of her daughter and the MLA to prove her claims.

Also read: Uttarakhand commission recommends masterplan for summer capital Gairsain

MLA’s wife Rita Negi in her complaint stated, “The accused woman and family were residents of Dwarahat but later moved to Dehradun a few months ago. During her stay in Dawarahat she, along with her family members, often used to visit my husband with their problems.”

“However, after some time when I got to know about her suspicious activities, I stopped her entry into my house as she would also try to seek my husband’s attention in the wrong way. Later she got married to a man from UP and settled in Dehradun with him and his parents,” said Rita in her complaint.

She also stated that a few days ago on August 9, while she and her family were in Dwarahat, the accused woman called her son on his mobile phone and asked him to give the phone to her.

“When I took the phone, she threatened me to give her Rs 5 crore else she would frame my husband in a false rape case and destroy his political career. Shocked, I came to Dehradun where I met her at a restaurant as planned. There she again repeated the same threats and demanded Rs 5 crore to which I said I could not give her such huge money,” said Rita.

Next day again, the accused called her and met her in a different restaurant with her sister-in-law.

“During the second meeting, she also threatened that if her demand is not met then she would frame me also in the false rape case by accusing me of helping her husband and get my son killed. When her extortion and blackmail calls didn’t stop, I decided to lodge the complaint,” she said adding, “The woman’s husband, mother and sister-in-law are also involved in this crime who too are mentioned in the complaint.”

Meanwhile, the accused woman in her video message released later in the day on social media, refuted all the allegations levelled by Rita and accused MLA Negi of sexually harassing her for the last two years.

“He has been sexually harassing me for the last two years and now I had a daughter out of it. All this while, I was afraid of taking action against him as he would threaten me of dire consequences citing his political status,” said the woman.

Accusing Rita of framing her in a ‘false case’, she also demanded a DNA test of her daughter and the MLA.

“I had already undertaken a DNA test of my daughter and husband in which the samples didn’t match which proves that Negi is her father. I demand a DNA test of my daughter and him which will prove my claims. If the samples match then I will seek all the rights for my daughter from him as her father,” said the woman.

Meanwhile, despite several attempts, MLA Negi couldn’t be contacted for his comments.

Deputy inspector general Dehradun, Arun Mohan Joshi confirmed the development. “We have received a complaint from the MLA’s wife and registered a case against the woman for extortion and putting a person in fear of accusation of offence in order to commit extortion under relevant sections of IPC,” he said.