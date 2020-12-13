Woman detained under UP’s new law against ‘love jihad’ suffers miscarriage

The girl being questioned by members of saffron brigade in presence of policemen. (HT Photo)

A 22-year-old Hindu woman who was detained under Uttar Pradesh’s new law against “love jihad” suffered a miscarriage at a shelter home at Moradabad, alleged her mother-in-law. The police however termed it “fake news”.

Muskan Jahan (Hindu name Pinki) is also the first woman detained under UP prohibition of unlawful conversion of religion ordinance 2020. She had converted to Islam after marrying a Muslim.

She was shifted to a government shelter home after her husband Rashid, 28, was booked under the new law on December 6.

The inspector of Kaanth police station, Ajay Gautam, said that she has been kept in a government shelter home and her statement will be recorded on Monday. He, however, denied the reports of her miscarriage and described it ‘rumour’ and ‘fake news’.

The woman’s mother-in-law alleged that injection might have been administered to her to abort the baby because she dared to marry a Muslim and converted to Islam, several reports said quoting her.

Muskan and Rashid fell in love and married in Dehradun in July. Rashid belongs to Kaanth town of Moradabad district and arrived at the court in his native town on December 6 to get their marriage registered. A group of saffron brigade activists got information about their marriage and landed at the court. They then took the couple to Kaanth police station where few members questioned them in the presence of policemen.

Later, Rashid was booked under section 3 of the new law and Muskan was sent to a shelter home.