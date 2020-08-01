Sections
Home / India News / Woman dies, 4 family members critical in Odisha fire incident

Woman dies, 4 family members critical in Odisha fire incident

Police and fire engine reached the spot, broke open the door and rescued the family members before rushing them to hospital. Gitanjali died while being taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack city.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 07:53 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

A 12-day-old baby is among those critically injured in the fire incident. (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo )

A 55-year-old woman was charred to death and her 12-day-old grandson, husband, son and daughter-in-law were struggling for their lives after their house was allegedly set on fire in Odisha’s coastal district of Kendrapara early on Friday.

Police said Manas Barik, his wife Gitanjali, son Lipu, daughter-in-law Rinki and grandson were sleeping in their home in Giringa village of Dumuka gram panchayat under Marshaghai police station area when someone reportedly set the house on fire after bolting it from outside.

Police and fire engine later reached the spot, broke open the door and rescued the family members before rushing them to hospital. Gitanjali died while being taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack city.

“The family was in deep sleep and did not realise for about half an hour till the noxious fumes from the fire filled the room. They tried to go out of the house but could not go out as the door was locked from outside. It seems to be a case of attempted murder,” Kalindi Behera, Marshaghai police station inspector, said.



A case has been lodged connection with the local police station. The condition of the infant and three other family members is still critical.

