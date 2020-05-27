Woman ends life with children after husband accuses her of having illicit relation: Police

Their bodies have been sent for the post-mortem, the police said, adding that further investigation is on.

Four people - a woman, her two daughters and a son - ended their lives by jumping before the train in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district late on Tuesday evening.

The police said that a goods train driver informed railway officials and Government Railway Police (GRP) that some people jumped before the train on the railway track near Hinauta village. The officials reached the spot where they found the four bodies.

The woman was 40-year-old, said the police, adding that her daughters were aged 20 and 16 and son was 19. They were identified from their mobile phones recovered from the spot, an officer said.

She was the wife of a vegetable vendor. Police said that the man suspected that his wife was in an illicit relation. They used to fight over the matter and even had an altercation on Tuesday, the cops added.

According to the police, all four left home at around 6 pm on Tuesday and walked to Hinauta where they jumped before the train. The woman was perhaps hurt by the blame, and took the extreme step along with her children, said the police.

“All four have been identified as resident of Sudam Maidhi village. The initial probe revealed that the vegetable vendor suspected of having illicit relations with someone. They (husband and wife) were having strained relations,” Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal said.

Their bodies have been sent for the post-mortem, he said, adding that further investigation is on. A team of police has been sent to Sudam Maidhi village.