Woman gives birth to twins on Shramik Special. Underweight children die

A woman on board the Shramik Special train gave birth to twins on Friday afternoon. However, the children died within hours of being born, officials said.

Travelling from Vapi in Gujarat, Gayatri Devi, along with her husband Bhaiya Lal, was on the way to her hometown Varanasi. Reports say she was eight months pregnant at the time of journey.

As Devi, 21, experienced labour pains, fellow women passengers helped her deliver. She gave birth to twin boys somewhere after the train crossed Bharwari in Kaushambi district.

As the authorities got the news, the train was stopped.

“We got the news and the train was stopped at Sirathu where she was brought down, along with the new-born, and was sent to Sirathu PHC in an Ambulance,” said head constable RPF, posted at Sirathu station, Amodh Singh.

The twins could not survive, however, the doctors managed to save the mother, who has been admitted in an isolation ward at the Kaushambi district hospital.

“It was a premature delivery, both the kids were underweight. We found one had died before reaching the district hospital. The other was alive till he was brought here but by the time we could give him oxygen support, he too breathed his last,” said chief medical superintendent of district hospital of Kaushambi, Dr Deepak Seth.