Sections
Home / India News / Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day

Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day

PM Narendra Modi will also witness a 21-gun salute while he unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 20:51 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

All women contingent of Indian Army have participated in Republic Day parades in the past. (PTI Photo/File)

A woman army officer will assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in unfurling the national flag during the 74th Independence Day function at the Red Fort, said a curtain raiser issued by the defence ministry on Friday. The flag officer Major Shweta Pandey is an EME (electronics and mechanical engineers) officer from the Indian Army’s 505 base workshop.

Women officers have carried out such roles in the past and even led marching contingents during the Republic Day parade.

The unfurling of the flag will synchronise with a 21-gun salute fired by gunners of the 2233 Field Battery (ceremonial), ministry said. The PM will deliver his address to the nation after unfurling the flag.

Before that defence minister Rajnath Singh and defence secretary Ajay Kumar will receive the PM at 7.18 am in front of Lahore Gate of Red Fort. The defence secretary will introduce Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, to the PM.



Mishra will then conduct him to the saluting base where a combined inter-services and police guards will present a general salute to the PM who will then inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the PM will consist of one officer and 24 men each from the army, navy, air force and Delhi Police, the ministry statement said.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the PM will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Rajnath Singh and the top military brass. The GOC Delhi area will then conduct the PM to the dais on the rampart to unfurl the national flag.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day and all the latest news
Aug 14, 2020 21:01 IST
AR Rahman, Raveena wish SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery
Aug 14, 2020 21:05 IST
75 years later, Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery
Aug 14, 2020 20:59 IST
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Aug 14, 2020 20:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.