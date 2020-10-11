Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Woman injured in alleged suicide bid at Kolkata metro station

Woman injured in alleged suicide bid at Kolkata metro station

Metro officials said that the woman who bought an e-pass to enter the platform.suffered severe injury on her left arm

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 14:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

This was the first suicide attempt in a Kolkata metro station since services resumed on September 14. (Representative Photo/PTI)

A woman suffered serious injury when she jumped in front of a train in an alleged suicide id at Belgachhia metro station around noon on Sunday, metro officials said.

She got caught between the platform and the train and it took a long time to rescue her.

The incident happened at 11.36 am and metro services were disrupted till 12.20 pm. The train was headed for Noapara.

The woman suffered severe injury on her left arm. She was taken to R G Kar hospital.

Metro officials said the woman is in her mid-twenties. She bought an e-pass to enter the platform.

This was the first suicide attempt in a Kolkata metro station since services resumed on September 14. The services were stopped on March 23 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
Oct 11, 2020 14:45 IST
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
Congress calls for Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
Oct 11, 2020 14:50 IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: It’s Warner vs Smith as SRH, RR lock horns
Oct 11, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

Amitabh Bachchan seen outside his residence on 78th birthday
Oct 11, 2020 14:51 IST
Maharashtra: Aarey Metro car shed to be moved to Kanjurmarg
Oct 11, 2020 14:44 IST
‘Neither CM nor PM talking to stakeholders’: Badal on protests against farm bills
Oct 11, 2020 14:43 IST
Chandigarh schools not to reopen till further orders: Govt
Oct 11, 2020 14:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.