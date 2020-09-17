Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter with terrorists in Srinagar’s Batamaloo

Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police. (ANI )

A woman was killed and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Following a tip-off about presence of terrorists in the locality, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo around 2.30 am, officials said.

It turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on security forces.

Further details are awaited.

