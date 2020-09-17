Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter with terrorists in Srinagar’s Batamaloo

Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter with terrorists in Srinagar’s Batamaloo

Following a tip-off about presence of terrorists in the locality, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo, officials said.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 06:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police. (ANI )

A woman was killed and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Following a tip-off about presence of terrorists in the locality, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo around 2.30 am, officials said.

It turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on security forces.

Further details are awaited.

(with agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 17, 2020 04:55 IST
Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
Sep 17, 2020 06:45 IST
‘Wish you good health and happiness’: Nepal PM Oli on PM Modi’s 70th birthday
Sep 17, 2020 06:30 IST
Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
Sep 17, 2020 05:40 IST

latest news

Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
Sep 17, 2020 06:45 IST
Devoleena says she hasn’t received Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2 script
Sep 17, 2020 06:40 IST
Hema feels Jaya and Ravi had same goal, to stop defamation of film industry
Sep 17, 2020 06:38 IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh, other MPs seek Rajya Sabha leave on health grounds
Sep 17, 2020 06:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.