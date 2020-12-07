Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Woman killed by leopard in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

Woman killed by leopard in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

Sayatrabai Shriram Thengari (65) of Chichgaon (Dorli) was returning home from her farm when the leopard attacked and killer her, said N R Pravin, Chief Conservator of Forests.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:22 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Chandrapur

This year, leopards have killed six people in the district, while 23 were fatalities in tiger attacks and one person was killed by a wild boar. (Satish Bate/HT file photo. Representative image)

A 65-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in North Brahmapuri forest division in Chandrapur, the 30 death in the district this year due to big cats, 23 of which were caused by tigers, an official said on Monday.

Sayatrabai Shriram Thengari (65) of Chichgaon (Dorli) was returning home from her farm when the leopard attacked and killer her, said N R Pravin, Chief Conservator of Forests.

This year, leopards have killed six people in the district, while 23 were fatalities in tiger attacks and one person was killed by a wild boar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers say they will block roads, seek support
Dec 08, 2020 01:40 IST
Delhi enveloped in season’s first fog, visibility affected
Dec 08, 2020 02:57 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: The next steps in the United States
Dec 08, 2020 02:36 IST
Fruit and vegetable supplies in Delhi may be hit due to Bharat Bandh
Dec 08, 2020 01:56 IST

latest news

US schools go back and forth on in-person learning
Dec 08, 2020 03:04 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: The next steps in the United States
Dec 08, 2020 02:36 IST
PU’s female security guard files sexual harassment complaint
Dec 08, 2020 01:26 IST
Bharat bandh: All trade, arhtiya unions in Punjab announce to keep commercial establishments shut
Dec 08, 2020 01:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.