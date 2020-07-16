Sections
Home / India News / Woman killed over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha, man walks into police station with severed head

Woman killed over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha, man walks into police station with severed head

On an average, 60 witchcraft-related murders have taken place annually since 2010 across Odisha.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 08:13 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The police seized the axe used by the man to kill the woman in Odisha. (Representative Photo)

A man in Odisha hacked to death a woman, who claimed she knew black magic, after she failed to save his brother’s life, the police said. He later walked into a police station with the severed head and axe, they added.

The police said that Kartik Kerei of Chhatara village in Danagadi block of Jajpur district had taken his ailing cousin brother to Nandini Purti, who used to practice black magic. Nandini reportedly assured Kartik that his brother would get cured by her black magic skills.

Danagadi inspector AK Mohanty said after Kerei brought his brother home, his condition worsened. Kerei rushed Purti to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, but he died on the way.

“Angry over Nandini’s black magic skills going wrong, Kerei picked up an axe and went to Nandini’s home where he hacked her to death. He then carried the severed head to police station and surrendered,” said the inspector.



Kerei was arrested and the axe seized by police.

In a similar incident last month, a 30-year-old man in Mayurbhanj district had killed his aunt on suspicion of practising black magic and then walked with her severed head to police station. Budhuram Singh had severed the head of his aunt Champa Singh, suspecting that his daughter’s death was the result of black magic done by the 60-year-old.

On an average, 60 witchcraft-related murders have taken place annually since 2010 across Odisha.

