Woman kills disabled son, takes her life after husband dies of Covid-19

A 36-year-old woman allegedly killed her 19-year-old son with disability and then took her life after her husband, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in Howrah, West Bengal on Monday.

The police said that the 45-year-old man, a resident of Rajapur, around 40 kilometres west of Kolkata, was suffering from fever over the past one week. On Saturday, he was rushed to Uluberia sub-divisional hospital when his condition deteriorated and he complained of severe breathing trouble.

“He died a few hours later. As he was suffering from breathing trouble and had fever his samples were sent for Covid-19 tests. On Monday the reports came and he tested positive for Covid-19. The civic body performed the last rites and we were present at the spot,” said the man’s father-in-law.

The woman and his son were also allowed to have a look at the man’s body from a distance. After the family returned home, the woman and her son locked themselves in their house. A few hours later when her father, who stays in the same locality, sent a relative to the woman’s house with some food, there was no response from the house.

“The neighbours were informed who broke the window and found that the woman had hanged herself. The son was lying on the floor. The police were soon informed. She had probably strangulated her son before killed herself. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” said Soumya Roy, Superintendent of Police, Howrah (rural).

While the man was an employee at a private company, the woman was a housewife.

“They could not take the shock and that is why the woman took her life after killing her son,” said Milan Halder, a resident.