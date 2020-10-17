Woman lynched in south Bengal, four arrested

Later, Hossain lodged a complaint on the basis of which the accused were arrested. (FILE PHOTO.)

A 41-year-old woman was lynched and her husband seriously injured when they were beaten up by four people who suspected the couple of stealing money, in a village around 30 km east of Kolkata on Friday.

The police have arrested four people including the main accused Mahibul Mollah, 50. He is a LPG dealer in the locality.

A senior officer of Kashipur police station said that Mollah had accused the woman’s husband Ali Hossain of stealing money. An argument followed and Mollah and his associates assaulted Hossain.

“When Hossain’s wife Sufia Bibi tried to intervene, she was also beaten up. Villagers rescued the two and rushed them to a local hospital from where they were referred to a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The woman was declared dead when she reached the hospital in Kolkata,” said the officer.

Later, Hossain lodged a complaint on the basis of which the accused were arrested.