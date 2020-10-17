Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Woman lynched in south Bengal, four arrested

Woman lynched in south Bengal, four arrested

The police have arrested four people including the main accused Mahibul Mollah, 50. He is a LPG dealer in the locality.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Later, Hossain lodged a complaint on the basis of which the accused were arrested. (FILE PHOTO.)

A 41-year-old woman was lynched and her husband seriously injured when they were beaten up by four people who suspected the couple of stealing money, in a village around 30 km east of Kolkata on Friday.

The police have arrested four people including the main accused Mahibul Mollah, 50. He is a LPG dealer in the locality.

A senior officer of Kashipur police station said that Mollah had accused the woman’s husband Ali Hossain of stealing money. An argument followed and Mollah and his associates assaulted Hossain.

“When Hossain’s wife Sufia Bibi tried to intervene, she was also beaten up. Villagers rescued the two and rushed them to a local hospital from where they were referred to a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The woman was declared dead when she reached the hospital in Kolkata,” said the officer.

Later, Hossain lodged a complaint on the basis of which the accused were arrested.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Oct 17, 2020 21:24 IST
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Oct 17, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
Oct 17, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:58 IST

latest news

Highway Safety Patrol fines 18,125 vehicles in Sept along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Oct 17, 2020 23:42 IST
Crime in Navi Mumbai on the rise during lockdown, up by 220 cases in 4 months
Oct 17, 2020 23:42 IST
Doubling time of Covid-19 cases slows down in Chandigarh
Oct 17, 2020 23:40 IST
‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
Oct 17, 2020 23:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.