Woman Maoist killed in encounter in Odisha’s Kandhamal

A woman Maoist was killed during an encounter with a combined team of Special Operations Group and District Voluntary Force in a forest area of Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Friday.

Odisha DGP Abhay said based on a reliable input, an operation was launched in Gochhapada area of Kandhamal by two units of SOG and DVF on December 9.

“On Friday, while the teams were on a combing operation, a group of Maoists opened fire and our forces retaliated. The Maoists could not face the firing of our forces and withdrew from the area. A woman Maoist who had sustained bullet injuries was found dead at the encounter site,” said the DGP. The identity of the dead Maoist is not yet known.

Two guns, four rounds of bullets, and some articles were recovered from the spot by the security forces.

Last month, a senior Maoist cadre with a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with Odisha and Andhra Pradesh police in Swabhiman Anchal area of Malkangiri.