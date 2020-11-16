Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Woman’s body found in a lake 3 days after quarrel with husband

Woman’s body found in a lake 3 days after quarrel with husband

Shirsagar did not leave behind a suicide note. Around 9 am, a few locals alerted the police about the body, which had floated to the top of the lake.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 17:11 IST

By Farhan Shaikh, Hindustan Times Thane

According to the police, the woman had a domestic fight with her unemployed husband, over his drinking habit. Her two daughters are married. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

The body of a 45-year-old housewife was found in a lake in Diva on Monday morning, three days after she left home following a fight. Police suspect she died by suicide.

The woman, Savita Shirsagar, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Diva had been missing since Friday when she left home after a fight with her husband.

Shirsagar did not leave behind a suicide note. Around 9 am, a few locals alerted the police about the body, which had floated to the top of the lake.

“The fire brigade officials reached the lake and pulled the body out. The body was bloated and it was handed over to police officials,” Santosh Kadam, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief, Thane Municipal Corporation said.



According to the police, the woman had a domestic fight with her unemployed husband, over his drinking habit. Her two daughters are married.

“The reason behind her suicide is not yet known except that she had a fight and had left home. No foul play is suspected. We have filed an accidental death report,” said MS Kad, senior inspector at Mumbra police station.

Police said even though she did not return home for three days, no missing person’s complaint was filed at the police station.

The police will record the statement of her husband and daughters to establish the trigger behind the suicide.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for fourth consecutive term
Nov 16, 2020 17:14 IST
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Nov 16, 2020 16:17 IST
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Nov 16, 2020 15:05 IST
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
Nov 16, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

Woman’s body found in a lake 3 days after quarrel with husband
Nov 16, 2020 17:11 IST
Centre to regulate sale of veterinary NSAIDS to boost vulture numbers
Nov 16, 2020 17:00 IST
Kashmera Shah shares bold look as ‘Monday motivation’, Krushna reacts
Nov 16, 2020 16:58 IST
10 kids, 2 adults die of ‘unknown’ disease in 4 Jharkhand villages, doctors suspect Malaria
Nov 16, 2020 16:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.