Woman’s neck slit, man killed after pipe crashes into moving bus

The scene from the accident site, the pipe can be seen in the picture. (HT Photo)

A woman and a young man were killed when an 80-feet iron pipe pierced through a moving bus near the highway in Sanderao police station area of Pali district on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the rod slit the woman’s neck, cracked a youngster’s head and also left 13 passengers injured. Three people are said to be critical.

“It was revealed that a company was laying a gas pipeline in the area. The pipe was hanging in the air on a pipe-burning hydraulic machine. According to the company’s manager, the pipe picked up from the hydro machine was under control, but in order to save the bulls crossing the road, the driver accidentally threw the pipe, which caused it to crash into the bus,” said a police official from Pali.

He added that the driver was also riding the bus at a very high speed.

“The major reason behind the accident was the negligence of the firm laying the gas pipeline because it is not possible to control the 80-feet long pipe by simply lifting it with a hydraulic machine. The company should have taken safety measures,” the police officer said.

Six days ago, the police had seized a JCB and tractor of the company due to negligence and lack of safety equipment. The company’s manager was called and instructed to improve the security system.