Woman sells baby for money after hubby walks out on her in Hyderabad

The woman, who was facing financial problems after her husband left their house following a quarrel with her on a petty issue on August 3, sold her son to meet her needs.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Based on a complaint filed by the man who returned to her, the infant was traced and six people, including the mother, were arrested. (Shutterstock/ Getty images)

A two-month-old baby was allegedly sold off by his mother for Rs 45,000 to make both ends meet after husband walks out on her, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by the man who returned to her, the infant was traced and six people, including the mother, were arrested, the police said.

The woman, who was facing financial problems after her husband left their house following a quarrel with her on a petty issue on August 3, sold her son to meet her needs, they said.

On August 8, the man returned home and asked his wife about the baby. She told him that she had sold the baby through some mediators, they said, adding that the six were held based on the complaint from the baby’s father.



