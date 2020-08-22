Woman shot dead by sandalwood smugglers in Kerala, 3 arrested: Cops

A tribal woman was shot dead by members of a sandalwood smuggling gang in Idukki district in Kerala on Saturday over suspicion that she was informing forest officials about their activities, police said. She was 34.

The deceased has been identified as K Chandrika, a resident of a tribal settlement in Marayur. “We have arrested three people, including a relative of the deceased, and recovered the gun used in the crime. Preliminary reports suggest she was allegedly killed for passing information about the sandalwood smugglers. Local people helped us to arrest the accused,” said Munnar assistant police superintendent Ramesh Kumar.

Local people said last month forest officials had raided the area and arrested some people for smuggling of a fully grown sandalwood tree and some gang members suspected her alleged role in informing officials and entered into an argument which resulted in the murder. Police said investigation was on and will seek the help of forest officials also.

Marayur sandalwood is world famous for its aroma and rich oil content. Every year the forest department auctions logs fetching crores of rupees to the exchequer. Last year, Rs 80 crore was collected through auctioning. The rich forests attract smugglers.

At least 20 cases of smuggling were reported last year.