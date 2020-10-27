Sections
Home / India News / Woman shot dead outside college in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh, accused arrested

Woman shot dead outside college in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh, accused arrested

The woman, a final year student of commerce in a college in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh, was rushed to a hospital after the attack on Monday but succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 15:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Family members of a college student, who was allegedly shot dead outside her college, block the Ballabhgarh-Sohna road during a protest demanding justice for her. (PTI Photo)

The man, who shot dead a 21-year-old woman just after she took an examination in a college in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh on Monday, and his accomplice have been arrested, according to reports. The main accused, who the police have said knew the victim, had tried to pull the woman inside his car in a possible bid to abduct her and then shot her.

“My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her,” the victim’s father said, according to news agency ANI. “We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter,” he added.

“Nikita had come to college for an exam. Accused, Touseef, whom she knew, tried to speak to her and then shot her,” Jaiveer Rathi, Ballabhgarh’s additional commissioner of police (ACP), said.

The woman, a final year student of BCom, was rushed to a hospital after the attack but succumbed to her injuries, police said.



Haryana chief minister ML Khattar assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits and state home minister Anil Vij said a special investigation team (SIT) is probing the killing of the woman.

“Both accused involved in the brutal murder of a girl student in Faridabad last evening have been arrested. The murder weapon has been recovered. An SIT led by ACP Crime Anil Kumar will ensure quick probe and time-bound trial to ensure justice to the family,” Vij was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With agency inputs)

