Sections
Home / India News / Woman smothers husband to death with help of lover in Delhi; both arrested

Woman smothers husband to death with help of lover in Delhi; both arrested

A woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband by smothering him with the help of her lover, police said on Friday.

Updated: May 08, 2020 14:39 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

The accused, identified as Anita and Sanjay, have been arrested. (File photo)

A woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband by smothering him with the help of her lover, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Anita and Sanjay, have been arrested.

According to police, On May 2, information regarding the suspicious death of Sharat age 46 years, resident of Jelarwala Bagh in Delhi was received.

“The body of the deceased was preserved in BJRM mortuary for Post Mortem Examination proceedings. The PME of the body was conducted on May 4 and the doctor opined the cause of death was asphyxia due to ante mortem smothering,” police said.



Subsequently, a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and an investigation taken up.

The police further said, “During investigation wife of the deceased was interrogated thoroughly who broke down and confessed that she was in a relationship with Sanjay age 32 years who is also resident of Jelarwala Bagh. Due to that the relationship between her and husband got strained. So, they both planned to get rid of him. The local investigation also confirmed the relationship of the wife of deceased and Sanjay.”

During the investigation, it was established that in the intervening night of May 1 and 2, when the deceased fell asleep, Anita telephoned Sanjay to come over to her house and they smothered Sharat to death with the help of blanket.

Investigation of the case is in progress, police added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
May 08, 2020 13:30 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 11:04 IST

latest news

India U-17 coach Dennerby impressed by players’ fitness regime at home
May 08, 2020 16:01 IST
How Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4K fares against its Amazon, Google rivals
May 08, 2020 15:59 IST
Court extends CBI remand of Wadhawans in Yes Bank scam till May 10
May 08, 2020 15:56 IST
74-year-old man becomes third Covid-19 fatality in Mohali
May 08, 2020 15:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.