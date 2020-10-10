Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Woman thrown out of car, left for dead after rape attempt

Woman thrown out of car, left for dead after rape attempt

According to the police, the woman woman was travelling in a car with the accused when they attempted to rape her.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 06:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kanpur

A 25-year-old woman was thrown out of a moving car and left for dead on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Friday after she resisted a rape attempt by her nephew and his friend, police officials familiar with the matter said.

According to the police, the woman woman was travelling in a car with the accused when they attempted to rape her. When the woman fought back, the accused hit her and one of them attempted to strangulate her using his belt. The woman lost consciousness, after which the accused threw her off the car thinking that she was dead, police officials said quoting the woman’s complaint.

The employees of the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority spotted her near Sabli Khera village. She has been admitted to a hospital and the accused have been arrested, Unnao Superintended of Police (SP) Anand Kulkarni said.

5-yr-old raped in Pilibhit

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, police said on Friday. The incident took place in the village under Diurea Kotwali police station area when the minor had gone out to relieve herself, they said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
Oct 10, 2020 05:05 IST
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
Oct 10, 2020 06:26 IST
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Oct 10, 2020 05:13 IST
Donald Trump to hold first rally since Covid-19 illness in Florida on Monday
Oct 10, 2020 02:59 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: Ohio county says nearly 50,000 voters received wrong ballots
Oct 10, 2020 07:04 IST
Consumers trim overall spending due to Covid-19
Oct 10, 2020 07:03 IST
OFB workers’ bodies call off upcoming nationwide strike
Oct 10, 2020 06:57 IST
‘Don’t understand why franchises run after him,’ Sehwag slams KXIP batsman
Oct 10, 2020 07:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.