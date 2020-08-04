Sections
Woman, two girls missing after two houses collapse into drain in Mumbai

Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said search operations were on for a woman and two girls who fell in the Vakola Nallah in Santacruz East after their houses collapsed at around 11.33 am as heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 15:50 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Heavy rain has left many parts of Mumbai flooded in Tuesday. (Representative Photo/PTI)

A woman and two girls are missing after four people fell into an open drain in Mumbai’s Santacruz East after part of a chawl collapsed into a drain in heavy rain on Tuesday, fire brigade officials said.

Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said search operations were on for a woman and two girls who fell in the Vakola Nallah in Santacruz East after their houses collapsed at around 11.33 am as heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai.

Fire brigade officials said the woman and three girls fell in the drain after two structures adjoining the drain collapsed in torrential downpour.

“One girl was rescued by the Mumbai Police and shifted to VN Desai Hospital, but one woman and two girls are still missing,” said Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale.



A search operation is continuing to locate the three missing persons. Two fire engines and an ambulance were at the spot. The fire brigade has also sought the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the search operations.

