Women allowed in Mumbai locals, Kalka-Shimla back on track, Patna-Mumbai trains from today: All you need to know

Women passengers will not be checked for identity cards while others travelling in Mumbai local trains will require QR code as usual. (PTI)

From October 21, the Indian Railways proceeds a step further in unlocking as several new trains, decisions regarding ramping up the services are going to be implemented from today.

Festival special trains from today

Apart from the 392 festival special trains that started from October 20, a number of additional pairs of special trains will be running under East central Railway, staring from today.

1. Train 02741 /02742 will be plied between Patna Junction and Vasco de Gama from October 21 to November 25. The weekly festival special train will leave Patna junction every Saturday while it will leave Vasco de Gama every Wednesday for Patna Junction.

2. Patna-Mumbai bi-weekly train: Train (03259 /03260) between Patna and Mumbai will start from today. It will leave Patna every Wednesday and Sunday and it will leave Mumbai every Tuesday and Friday on its return journey from October 21 to December 1.

3. The railways will run a festival special train (02395/02396) between Rajendra Nagar Terminal and Ajmer from October 21 to November 25.

Women to be allowed in Mumbai locals

From October 21, women passengers will be allowed to travel in Mumbai locals.

1. All women commuters can board local trains from 11am to 3pm and from 7pm onwards.

2. They will have to purchase tickets, but will not require QR code.

3. Four ladies special local trains will be added from Wednesday.

4. Between 11am and 3pm and after 7pm ,there will be no checking of women for QR code or identity card and only tickets will be checked.

Kalka-Shimla toy train

The Kalka-Shimla toy train was supposed to be back on track on Tuesday — after a gap of seven months. But owing to a technical snag, the service was cancelled. The train will start from Kalka at 12:10pm and arrive in Shimla at 5:20pm. The down train will depart from Shimla the next day at 10.40am and reach Kalka at 4.10pm.