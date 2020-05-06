Women in Uttarakhand villages are not saying cheers to reopening of liquor shops

Two days after the reopening of liquor stores as part of relaxations in lockdown 3.0, the rural women from Uttarakhand’s remote areas are up against the move. They say the coronavirus outbreak has already taken a toll on household incomes due to joblessness and the reopening of liquor stores was likely to add to the financial woes of family units.

The women from Virpur and Dunda villages in Uttarkashi district have been protesting outside the liquor shops.

Sunita Negi, head of Virpur village said, “People have not been working in the village and in nearby villages due to the coronavirus pandemic. The situation will only worsen if liquor shops are opened as the men will spend money on liquor.”

Negi said that the women of the village “would not allow the shops to open, and carry out a movement if needed.”

Pushpa Bhatt, the village head of Dunda village said the liquor shops will not be allowed to reopen anywhere between the Kachdu Devta Mandir to Renuka Devi temple.

The protesting women alleged that the habit of liquor consumption was spoiling the culture and the environment in the villages as the youngsters were taking up alcohol.

“Families keep on complaining about day to day conflicts that arise due to lack of income. We will not allow liquor shops to open in our area,” said Bhatt.

Uttarkashi district excise officer Harish Chandra said the officials will try talking to the women of the villages and find a solution.

Long queues of people violating social distancing norms have been witnessed outside liquor shops across the state after the relaxations came into effect and the authorities have struggled to manage people.