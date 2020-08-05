Sections
Home / India News / Women soldiers deployed for first time in Kashmir make positive impact: Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles hailed the move to deploy women soldiers in Kashmir via a tweet.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 05:43 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Srinagar

The ‘Rifle Women’ is an unit of the Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force of India. (@official_dgar/Twitter Photo )

‘Rifle Women’ deployed on duty for the first time in Kashmir have within a few days managed to make a positive impact on the local populace, the Assam Rifles said.

“Women soldiers of #AssamRifles deployed for the first time in Kashmir make a positive impact on the local populace in a matter of days. Smiling faces of locals is a testimony of professionalism of the Riflewomen of Assam Rifles,” the Assam Rifles tweeted.

The ‘Rifle Women’ is an unit of the Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force of India.

