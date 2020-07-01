Sections
Home / India News / ‘Won’t allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects’: Gadkari

‘Won’t allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects’: Gadkari

Gadakri also said the government will ensure that Chinese investors are not entertained in various sectors like Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 15:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)

India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Gadakri also said the government will ensure that Chinese investors are not entertained in various sectors like Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“We will not give permission to joint ventures that have Chinese partners for road construction. We have taken a firm stand that if they (Chinese companies) come via joint venture in our country, we will not allow it,” Gadkari told news agency PTI.

The minister also said that a policy will be out soon banning Chinese firms and relaxing norms for Indian companies to expand their eligibility criteria for participation in highway projects.



Also read: ‘Let’s stop foreign dependency’: Union minister on China-linked apps ban

The minister said while foreign investment and joint ventures in MSMEs will be encouraged, the Chinese shall not be entertained. He described the move as a step toward achieving PM Modi’s vision of a “self-reliant India” or Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In the backdrop of the ongoing border standoff with China, India on Monday banned 59 apps, mostly Chinese, citing threats to national security.

Also read: TikTok influencers turn to other platforms after app ban

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday also hailed the government’s move to ban Chinese mobile apps and described it as an opportunity for Indians to come up with apps of their own and put an end to dependence on other nations for technology-related tools.

“In the wake of the ban which we have imposed...I think it is a great opportunity. Can we come up with good apps made by Indians? Let the dependence on foreign apps, with their own agenda for a variety of reasons, stop,” Prasad said.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Princess Diana: How the royal defied royal protocol with her fashion sense
Jul 01, 2020 16:25 IST
Windies coach lands in trouble after attending funeral on Eng tour
Jul 01, 2020 16:22 IST
50 goats and sheep quarantined after shepherd contracts Covid-19
Jul 01, 2020 16:21 IST
Tamil Nadu boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh as compensation to kin of victims
Jul 01, 2020 16:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.