Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to Supreme Court judges on contempt complaint

‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to Supreme Court judges on contempt complaint

Kunal Kamra said the tweets, which have been found to be in bad taste by the attorney general, reflected his view on the Supreme Court’s ruling on Arnab Goswami’s bail request.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 13:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aloke Tikku, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra (Mint photo)

A day after Attorney general KK Venugopal granted consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra, the stand-up comedian on Friday tweeted an open letter to Supreme Court judges and the Centre’s top law officer and declared that he did not intend to retract or apologise for his remarks.

Kamra said the tweets, which have been found to be in bad taste by the attorney general, reflected his view on the Supreme Court’s ruling on Arnab Goswami’s bail request.

“My view hasn’t changed because the silence of the Supreme Court of India on matters of other’s personal liberty cannot go uncriticised. I don’t intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves,” Kamra said in the post titled “No lawyers, No apology, No fine, No waste of space”.

He also suggested that the court’s time could be better utilised hearing cases relating to “demonetisation, the petition challenging the revocation of J&K’s special status, the matter of the legality of electoral bonds or countless other matters that are more deserving of time and attention”.



 

To be sure, the Supreme Court hasn’t yet taken up the requests to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Kunal Kamra.

Rule 3(c) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court, 1975 requires a petition that seeks initiation of contempt proceedings to first get the consent of the attorney general.

 

In his communication granting his consent, KK Venugopal said it was time that people understand that attacking the apex court brazenly will attract punishment. “People believe that they can ‘boldly and brazenly condemn’ the Supreme Court of India and its judges by exercising their freedom of speech, but under the Constitution, the freedom of speech is subject to the law of contempt,” Venugopal had said on Thursday as he gave his consent.

“This is a gross insinuation against the entirety of the Supreme Court of India that the Supreme Court is not an independent and impartial institution and so too its judges, but on the other hand is a Court of the ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, existing for the BJP’s benefit,” the A-G had observed on Kamra’s tweets.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
Nov 13, 2020 13:47 IST
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
Nov 13, 2020 13:49 IST
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Nov 13, 2020 08:21 IST
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
Nov 13, 2020 13:12 IST

latest news

Kareena, son Taimur spotted at Mumbai airport, see pics
Nov 13, 2020 14:14 IST
Earn Rs 1,000 for exposing illegal sex determination tests in Odisha district
Nov 13, 2020 14:14 IST
Fantastic Four actor Kate Mara says she had ‘horrible experience’ on film
Nov 13, 2020 14:15 IST
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
Nov 13, 2020 14:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.