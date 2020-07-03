‘Won’t be spared’: Yogi Adityanath takes a vow to nab Kanpur gangsters

Sections
UP chief minister Adityanath has come under criticism over the law and order situation in the state after the Kanpur encounter.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 18:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Kanpur for a ground assessment of law and order situation earlier today. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that those responsible for the death of eight policemen during the Kanpur encounter with gangsters last night won’t be spared. He also announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs one crore for the next of kin of the deceased cops along with pension and a government job for a member of the family.

UP chief minister added that the sacrifice of the policemen will not go in vain. His comments follow opposition criticism of the law and order situation in India’s largest state including allegations of alleged nexus between the criminals and the powerful in the state, made by Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“In Kanpur encounter, our 8 policemen lost their lives and two criminals died. Sacrifice of our policemen won’t go in vain. People responsible for this, won’t be spared. The government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to kin of deceased, pension and a government job,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Eight policemen including deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Devendra Mishra, sub-inspectors Mahesh Yadav, Anup Kumar, Babulal and constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra, and Babloo were killed in the firing during a raid to nab gangster Vikas Dubey late at night on Thursday. Two gangsters were also killed during the exchange of fire. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack.



Yogi Adityanath had earlier today visited Kanpur to pay tributes to the slain policemen and offer condolences to their families.

The police team heading to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter with more than 60 criminal cases, was first attacked by goons stationed on a rooftop in Bikru village on Thursday midnight. The attackers snatched weapons from the dead and the wounded policemen after the ambush and fled.

They were later engaged in an encounter with cops, who sealed the entire area and started a combing operation leading to the second encounter with Dubey’s men in Nivada village. Two criminals, Prem Prakash and Atul Dubey, were killed here.

Search continues for the other members of the gang and the rest of the weapons snatched from the cops. The snatched weapons included an AK-47 rifle, an INSAS rifle, a Glock pistol and two .9mm pistols, a police spokesman quoted by PTI said.

The raid at Vikas Dubey was carried out following a complaint alleging his involvement in an attempt to murder case. Dubey is also suspected of involvement in murder of senior BJP leader-- Santosh Shukla-- inside a police station in 2001. Dubey already carries a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest.

