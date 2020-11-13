Sections
Home / India News / ‘Words can’t do justice...’: PM Modi’s special message to Indian soldiers on Diwali

‘Words can’t do justice...’: PM Modi’s special message to Indian soldiers on Diwali

The prime minister’s word of encouragement and praise comes minutes after India reported multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control where both the countries suffered casualties.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 19:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid his respects to Indian soldiers who are away from home as they guard our borders while the country immerses itself in the festival of Diwali. The prime minister’s word of encouragement and praise comes minutes after India reported multiple ceasefire violations on Friday by Pakistan along the Line of Control where both the countries suffered casualties.

“This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a salute to soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

In the violations on Friday, India reported eight casualties including four security forces personnel and four civilians, where as eight Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in retaliation.

“Friends, we must also remember out brave soldiers who are guarding our borders even during festival times, serving our country and providing security. We must celebrate only after remembering them. We must also light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of mother India,” PM Modi further said.

 

The prime minister also assured the soldiers that they aren’t alone and the entire country is with them, praying for them. “I also want to tell our brave soldiers, you may be at the borders, but entire nation is with you, praying for you. I also salute the families of our soldiers guarding our borders. Every such person, who are not with their families due to national duties, I convey my deepest gratitude to them,” PM added.

