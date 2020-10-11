Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Work to fulfil their vision’: PM Modi tweets on JP, Nanaji Deshmukh’s birth anniversary

‘Work to fulfil their vision’: PM Modi tweets on JP, Nanaji Deshmukh’s birth anniversary

For Jayaprakash Narayan, nothing mattered more than people’s welfare and national interest as he fought valiantly for the country’s freedom, PM Modi said.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 09:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh’s birth anniversary. (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is proud of legends like Jayaprakash Narayan and social reformer Nanaji Deshmukh and tweeted his gratitude to the leaders on their birth anniversary.

For Jayaprakash Narayan, nothing mattered more than people’s welfare and national interest as he fought valiantly for the country’s freedom, PM Modi said.

 

“I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India’s freedom and when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people’s welfare,” the PM’s tweet read.



Nanaji Deshmukh was a stalwart of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a Padma Vibhushan awardee. He worked in the fields of education, health, and rural development and self-reliance.

“The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP’s most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP’s thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti,” PM Modi said in another tweet.

“India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme at 11am
Oct 11, 2020 10:41 IST
MGNREGS to expand further; for second time this year
Oct 11, 2020 10:42 IST
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
Oct 11, 2020 09:16 IST
India records 74,300 Covid-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; over 6 million people recover
Oct 11, 2020 09:42 IST

latest news

Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Oct 11, 2020 10:51 IST
‘Indonesia has strongest capacity for vaccine production in SE Asia’: China
Oct 11, 2020 10:47 IST
Gulshan has snarky response to Deverakonda’s pro-dictatorship comments
Oct 11, 2020 10:44 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Oct 11, 2020 10:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.