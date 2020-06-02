World is looking for trusted, reliable partner, India must be ready: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government will stand shoulder to shoulder with industries in their endeavour to help India get ahead on the path of self-reliance.

“The world is looking for a trusted, reliable partner and India has the potential, strength and ability. Today, all of you, including all industries must benefit from the trust that has developed for India all over the world,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi made the comments while delivering the inaugural address at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) annual session 2020, Getting Growth Back.

“It’s your responsibility and that of organisations such as CII that also with manufactured in India, trust, quality and competitiveness must also be attached. If you take two steps, the government will be four steps ahead in supporting you. As the Prime Minister I assure you that I will stand with you,” he said through a video conference.

Getting growth back is not so difficult, PM Modi said, as Indian industries have a clear path—the road to self-reliant India.

“It is about creating a strong enterprise in India. Enterprises that can become global forces. it about generating employment. It is about empowering our people to come out and create solutions that can define the future of our country,” he said.

India has to now invest in the creation of a robust local supply chain that strengthens India’s stake in the global supply chain.

“In this campaign, a big institution like CII will also have to come forward in a new role post-corona,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said earlier during his speech that India will tide over the coronavirus pandemic and will get back on track with the government’s decisive policies.

“We will definitely get our growth back. India will get its growth back,” he said while addressing the session.

“Corona has pushed us back but India has pushed back as well after the lockdown and entered Unlock Phase 1. As a great part of the economy has been opened up and more will open after June 8,” he said.